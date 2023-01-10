Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Ecolab stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $229.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

