Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Corteva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Corteva by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after buying an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

