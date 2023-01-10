Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

