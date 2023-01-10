Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $140.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

SAUHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Straumann in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

SAUHY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

