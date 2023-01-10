Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 261,527 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after acquiring an additional 217,331 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 313,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.48. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.33). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

