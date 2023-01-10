Strs Ohio Buys 25,810 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

