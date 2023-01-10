Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Cactus worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 866.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 492.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,047,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cactus by 336.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.93. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

