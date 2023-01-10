Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.82% of Enhabit worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,951,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
EHAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.
Shares of EHAB opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26.
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
