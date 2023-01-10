Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.82% of Enhabit worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,951,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enhabit Price Performance

In other Enhabit news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $210,615.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory S. Rush purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,903 over the last three months.

Shares of EHAB opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.