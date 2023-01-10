Strs Ohio Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

