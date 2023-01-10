Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth $164,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.7 %

AGO opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

