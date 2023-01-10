Strs Ohio Purchases 28,151 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

