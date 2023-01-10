Strs Ohio Purchases 37,100 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 436.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.5 %

CPK opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.