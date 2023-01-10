Strs Ohio Sells 17,200 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,424 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $44.03.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.