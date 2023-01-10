Strs Ohio Sells 25,676 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,676 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

