Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 507 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

NYSE V opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average is $202.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $411.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

