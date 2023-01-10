Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Down 5.0 %

PFE opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

