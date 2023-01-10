Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHO. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after buying an additional 5,095,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 1,851,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Stories

