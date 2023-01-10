Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Superdry from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Superdry Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Superdry has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

