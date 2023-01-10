Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 117.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

STRO stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $476.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 175.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. Analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

