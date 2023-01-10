SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.79 on Monday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

