SVB Leerink Weighs in on Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

IPSC stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $281.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

