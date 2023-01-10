Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

