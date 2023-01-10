Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $898,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

