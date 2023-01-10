Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €122.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($119.35) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($122.58) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €106.15 ($114.14) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($79.01). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.37.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

