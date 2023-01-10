Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,763,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,533,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,606,000 after buying an additional 262,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

