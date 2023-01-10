Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

