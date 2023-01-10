Synovus Financial Corp Buys 180 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

