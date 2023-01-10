Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,351 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

