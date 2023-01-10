Synovus Financial Corp Has $870,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.