Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 141 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

