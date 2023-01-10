Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,589 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GMED opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

