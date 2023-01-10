Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.29. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

