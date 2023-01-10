Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.29. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.