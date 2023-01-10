Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TENX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

