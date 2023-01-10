Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TENX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.