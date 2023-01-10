Tezos Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00004819 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $766.99 million and $18.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00026881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002398 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007478 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 944,285,804 coins and its circulating supply is 922,854,664 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

