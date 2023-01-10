The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.37.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

