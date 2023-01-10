The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

POAHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($139.78) to €134.00 ($144.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC raised shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 1.5 %

POAHY stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.