The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Neutral

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Altice USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Altice USA stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $183,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 112.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Altice USA by 141.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after buying an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

