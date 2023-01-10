The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.42) to GBX 112 ($1.36) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ARGGY opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

