The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) to “Buy”

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

