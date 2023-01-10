The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,846 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

