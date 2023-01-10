The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $362.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

