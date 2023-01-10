The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $3,499,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.77.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

