The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,111,000 after purchasing an additional 583,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,855,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,011,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

