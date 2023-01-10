The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.