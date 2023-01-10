The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,634,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

