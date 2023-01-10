Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after acquiring an additional 298,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

