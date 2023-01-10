Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray
In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray
Tilray Stock Down 6.4 %
TLRY opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.67. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.08.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Further Reading
