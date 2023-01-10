Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$118.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$118.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,229,958. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total value of C$92,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,446.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,229,958. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,215,895 over the last quarter.

Shares of TIH opened at C$101.37 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.0900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

