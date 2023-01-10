Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.61.

NYSE:TT opened at $178.08 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $197.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

