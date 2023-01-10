Truist Financial Corp Buys 10,155 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $220.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $164.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,021 shares of company stock worth $472,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

